Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Positive COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise in the north country, as the region adds 148 cases since Tuesday.

St. Lawrence County

County officials reported 77 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases to 142.

There are seven people hospitalized.

To date, there have been 7,587 COVID cases in St. Lawrence County.

Jefferson County

County officials reported 46 new cases since Tuesday, and a “positivity rate” has grown from 2.6 to 2.8-percent. County administrator Robert Hagemann said in an emailed note, “The virus is making a comeback in the north country.”

As reported earlier in the week, another person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 88.

Four people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,459 cases of COVID in Jefferson County.

Lewis County

County officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,468.

Two people remain hospitalized with the virus.

So far, 2,394 people have recovered.

