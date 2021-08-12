Advertisement

Rabies bait drop starts in Lewis County

Rabies baits will be dropped over Lewis County starting Thursday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - You might see low-flying airplanes over the Black River Valley in Lewis County over the next few days.

Lewis County Public Health says the U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to begin dropping rabies baits over the several townships from August 12 through August 16, depending on the weather.

The oral rabies vaccination baits target raccoons, skunks, and other wildlife to help stop further spread of rabies.

The baits are about the size of a single-serving condiment packet, are dyed green, and are coated with a sweet substance to attract wildlife.

Public Health says anyone who finds a bait should leave it alone. If it is intact and out in the open, you can toss it deeper into the woods or brush where a wild animal is more likely to find it. People should wear gloves or use a towel to handle baits and wash their hands afterward.

Pet owners should not attempt to take baits away from their pets, as they may be bitten in the process and exposed to the vaccine. The baits are not harmful to pets but eating a large number of them could cause temporary stomach upset.

Anyone who touches the liquid vaccine contained within the bait should wash their hands immediately and contact Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453 for further guidance.

