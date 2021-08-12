Advertisement

Ruth I. Laribee, 86, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ruth I. Laribee, 86, of the East Road, passed away Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

A Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. Burial will follow in Old Glendale Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

