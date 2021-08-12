Advertisement

Sharon L. Downing, 77, of West Carthage

Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sharon L. Downing, 77, of Champion St., passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Sharon was born on May 15, 1944 to Leon and Elizabeth Verbeck.  She lived in Great Bend for most of her childhood.

On August 25, 1962 she married Gail N. Downing.

Sharon was a homemaker.  She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, crossword puzzles and computer games.  She loved meeting people and was a volunteer driver for DSS for several years.   She also belonged to TOPS group in Carthage.  Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends and her beloved dog Coco.

Sharon is survived by a daughter, Tessa Prince of Antwerp and a son Gail L. Downing of Carthage; two sisters-in-law, Linda (John) Moody of Carthage and Marlene (Bob) Landes of Pennsylvania; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a large extended family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Gail N. Downing; two sons, William and Leon Downing; her parents, Leon and Elizabeth Verbeck; two sisters, Connie Brown and Barbara Morrow; and a mother-in-law, Irene Buck.

A graveside service for Sharon and her husband Gail will be held on August 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Hillside Cemetery, West Carthage.  A celebration of life gathering will follow at Champion Apartments.

Memorial donations can be made to Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care at https://samaritanhealth.com/giving/.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

