State Department of Education releases guide to reopen schools as Hochul gives opinion on masks

School mask
School mask(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul made her opinion on masks in school very clear: Everyone in a school environment will be masked.

This comes as the State Department of Education released guidance on how to safely reopen schools.

The guidance is largely based on recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC.

The Education Department recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission levels.

According to the guidance, students should maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing, to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

School districts are recommended to work closely with their county health departments to create a plan based on these recommendations that will ensure bringing back students, full-time, safely.

