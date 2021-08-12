Advertisement

Tenants of condemned Watertown building retrieve necessities

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tenants of a condemned Watertown apartment building were briefly let back in Thursday morning.

The city escorted people at 661 Factory Street inside so they could grab necessities that were left behind, like medications.

Some of the tenants have had to live outside the building after it was condemned Sunday.

Jefferson County has also pitched in, coordinating donations and setting up a large tent as shelter.

