Watertown looking to get public input for Streetscape project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues on its plan to give downtown streets a face-lift.

It’s called the Streetscape project, and community leaders got an update on Thursday.

The city will spend $1.6 million it got from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative competition, where it was awarded $10 million.

The work would be done on parts of Court Street, Coffeen Street, Franklin Street, and the intersection surrounding the Flower Memorial statue.

The goal is to make downtown safer and more pedestrian-friendly with things like new sidewalks, lighting, and smaller public art projects.

Before the project can move forward, the city will be looking to get public participation.

“It will be on either September 21st or 22nd. The city will be holding a public open house to share some of these ideas with the public, then get public feedback, and then take that public feedback and incorporate it into some more concrete designs,” said city planner Geoffrey Urda.

Urda said the city is working with Barton and Loguidice on the conceptual plans, and hope to finish those with the public’s input by the winter. The hope is to put it out to bid and break ground when the snow melts next spring.

