Advertisement

Watertown looking to get public input for Streetscape project

Streetscape project plan
Streetscape project plan(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues on its plan to give downtown streets a face-lift.

It’s called the Streetscape project, and community leaders got an update on Thursday.

The city will spend $1.6 million it got from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative competition, where it was awarded $10 million.

The work would be done on parts of Court Street, Coffeen Street, Franklin Street, and the intersection surrounding the Flower Memorial statue.

The goal is to make downtown safer and more pedestrian-friendly with things like new sidewalks, lighting, and smaller public art projects.

Before the project can move forward, the city will be looking to get public participation.

“It will be on either September 21st or 22nd. The city will be holding a public open house to share some of these ideas with the public, then get public feedback, and then take that public feedback and incorporate it into some more concrete designs,” said city planner Geoffrey Urda.

Urda said the city is working with Barton and Loguidice on the conceptual plans, and hope to finish those with the public’s input by the winter. The hope is to put it out to bid and break ground when the snow melts next spring.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
COVID-19 deaths
Jefferson County reports one new COVID death, the first in a while
It’s an all out community effort to take care of tenants displaced from a Watertown apartment...
Apartment condemnation sparks conversations on issue of homelessness
Canadian waters are now open to U.S. recreational boaters, but not without some restrictions.
Canadian waters open to US boaters - just don’t dock
New York Sen. Joe Griffo with Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.
Griffo: change the way a new lieutenant governor is chosen

Latest News

The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after...
Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building
A 101-year-old Watertown woman has been recognized at the state level for inspiring others to...
101-year-old Watertown woman honored for inspiring people to vote
Competitive collegiate bass fishing returns to Waddington. The student athletes are angling for...
College students head to Waddington to catch some bass, and some respect
Jefferson Community College has appointed a new Associate Vice President of Science,...
Jefferson Community College adds new leadership