Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after their apartment building was condemned earlier this week.

It was Sunday when the apartment building was condemned because of problems with the fire alarm system. The city also said there are issues with plumbing and wiring.

Since then residents have had very few places to go, many of them staying on the property under tents.

Shuler’s restaurant on Mill Street dropped off food and water to 661 Factory Street on Thursday. He’s issuing a challenge for the community to do the same.

“I saw the newscast last night and I thought about it all night, ‘Geez, there has to be something I can do.’ So when I got here this morning, I filled up the cooler with ice, got hot dogs and buns from Sam’s Club and took it over. I’m a firm believer that north-siders need to stick together. I just felt, I can’t imagine myself if something happened and having to live in a tent in this heat. No matter what their circumstances are, they are still human beings,” said Terry Williams, owner of Shuler’s Restaurant.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Nolan McMahon and 11-year-old Tavion McCrae used a couple-hundred dollars of their allowance and savings to buy food, water, paper plates, silverware, toothpaste, and deodorant for the residents at 661 Factory Street.

“It’s the right thing to do, because you help people get back up on their feet,” said Tavion.

“Just to help out with other people, because if that was you, you’d want other people to help you,” said Nolan.

Nolan and Tavion were saving up to buy a PlayStation.

