Advertisement

661 stories: cat still missing, young people rewarded

Two young people who donated money to help residents of 661 Factory Street are rewarded with a...
Two young people who donated money to help residents of 661 Factory Street are rewarded with a videogame system.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mess at 661 Factory Street - that’s the apartment building which was abruptly condemned last Sunday - has produced some big news, like how could people be left out on the street in Watertown?

Behind the big news, the stories of individuals, some trying to survive, others trying to help. A couple noted here:

We met Milton Armstrong Thursday. He was among the dozens of people who had to get out of the Factory Street apartment building, and Milton told us it was the second home he lost in a few weeks. He was living at an apartment building on High Street when it was condemned last month, and the one thing he had to leave behind there was a pregnant cat.

Milton’s story caught the attention of county officials, who went to High Street today to try to locate the cat. County legislator Anthony Doldo told 7 News anchor Jeff Cole he felt it was important to find the cat, because it’s not fair for someone to be forced to leave behind their pet.

Unfortunately, the search turned up no sign of the cat, who remains missing. Doldo said they saw no sign the cat was still in the building.

On a much happier note, we told you Thursday about 13-year-old Nolan McMahon and 11-year-old Tavion McCrae, who used a couple-hundred dollars of their allowance and savings to buy food, water, paper plates, silverware, toothpaste, and deodorant for the residents at 661 Factory Street.

“It’s the right thing to do, because you help people get back up on their feet,” said Tavion.

Today, their generosity was rewarded. Community member Renee Carrow bought the boys a PlayStation gaming system and surprised them with it. The boys say they feel awesome, and grateful.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 cases
Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country
Carol Phillips & Joshua Hanna
Ogdensburg house condemned after pair charged with making meth
Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
Tenants of a condemned Watertown apartment building were briefly let back in Thursday morning...
Tenants of condemned Watertown building retrieve necessities
The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after...
Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building

Latest News

COVID-19 booster shots could be needed for some, according to health experts.
Samaritan doctor predicts boosters are coming for COVID
1308 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, condemned by the city after police said they found a meth lab...
Is it legal for O’burg to condemn meth houses?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
When Cuomo goes, so does impeachment
U.S. troops in Afghanistan
As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Stefanik raps BIden