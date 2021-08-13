661 stories: cat still missing, young people rewarded

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mess at 661 Factory Street - that’s the apartment building which was abruptly condemned last Sunday - has produced some big news, like how could people be left out on the street in Watertown?

Behind the big news, the stories of individuals, some trying to survive, others trying to help. A couple noted here:

We met Milton Armstrong Thursday. He was among the dozens of people who had to get out of the Factory Street apartment building, and Milton told us it was the second home he lost in a few weeks. He was living at an apartment building on High Street when it was condemned last month, and the one thing he had to leave behind there was a pregnant cat.

Milton’s story caught the attention of county officials, who went to High Street today to try to locate the cat. County legislator Anthony Doldo told 7 News anchor Jeff Cole he felt it was important to find the cat, because it’s not fair for someone to be forced to leave behind their pet.

Unfortunately, the search turned up no sign of the cat, who remains missing. Doldo said they saw no sign the cat was still in the building.

On a much happier note, we told you Thursday about 13-year-old Nolan McMahon and 11-year-old Tavion McCrae, who used a couple-hundred dollars of their allowance and savings to buy food, water, paper plates, silverware, toothpaste, and deodorant for the residents at 661 Factory Street.

“It’s the right thing to do, because you help people get back up on their feet,” said Tavion.

Today, their generosity was rewarded. Community member Renee Carrow bought the boys a PlayStation gaming system and surprised them with it. The boys say they feel awesome, and grateful.

