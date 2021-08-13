As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Stefanik raps BIden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - As the Taliban moved with lightning speed to seize control of Afghanistan, north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik blasted President Biden’s “disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops.”

President Biden declared earlier this year that the U.S. would end its mission in Afghanistan, after 20 years of war.

The Taliban, emboldened by the imminent end of the U.S. combat mission in the country, took four more provincial capitals Friday. The advance is gradually encircling Kabul, home to millions of Afghans.

“The world is watching in horror as the Taliban takes over Afghanistan in response to President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops.,” Stefanik said in a statement Friday.

“The President’s failure to develop a plan or execute coherent operations in Afghanistan not only erases the successes of the United States and our allies, but it emboldens terrorist groups like al Qaeda and ISIS and invites future attacks against the United States like we experienced on 9/11.”

“As the representative for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division—the most deployed Army division since 9/11—I am appalled by the President’s decision to disregard the immeasurable sacrifices made by our troops since 2001,” she said.

Friday’s latest significant blow was the Taliban capture of the capital of Helmand province, where American, British and other allied NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of Western troops died there during the course of the war, in fighting that often succeeded in knocking back Taliban fighters locally, only to have the Taliban move back in when a Western unit rotated out.

In Kabul, the State Department said the embassy will remain partially staffed and functioning, but Thursday’s decision to evacuate a significant number of embassy staff and bring in thousands of additional U.S. troops is a sign of waning confidence in the Afghan government’s ability to hold off the Taliban surge. The Biden administration has not ruled out a full embassy evacuation.

Three thousand fresh U.S. troops were rushing to Kabul on Friday in a temporary deployment to speed evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans.

The Pentagon also was moving another 4,500 to 5,000 troops to bases in the Gulf countries of Qatar and Kuwait, including 1,000 to Qatar to speed up visa processing for Afghan translators and others who fear retribution from the Taliban for their past work with Americans, and their family members.

The remainder — 3,500 to 4,000 troops from a combat brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division — were bound for Kuwait. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the combat troops would be a reserve force on standby “in case we need even more” than the 3,000 going to Kabul.

“As a Member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, I asked numerous questions of the Biden Administration as to their plan to ensure and protect U.S. counter-terrorism and intelligence capabilities while continuing to support our Afghan allies,” Stefanik said in her statement.

“They never had any answers. The Biden Administration never had any plan.”

