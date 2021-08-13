Advertisement

Cooperative Extension offers planting & learning opportunities

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a couple ways to learn about planting.

CCE horticulture expert Sue Gwise said people can help out at a garden that helps the Watertown Urban Mission and learn about plants that will help shorelines.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

She said volunteers are welcome to help out at the Urban Mission garden on Watertown’s North Colorado Avenue. No gardening experience is necessary.

All the produce – about 1,200 pounds a year – is donated to the Urban Mission’s food pantry.

Also, there’s an upcoming program to teach people about using native plants to improve shorelines and prevent erosion from flooding.

It’s called “Working with Nature – Native Plants for Shorelines.”

It will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at the Copely House in Chaumont.

You can register for the program at reg.cce.cornell.edu.

You can find out more about the Urban Mission garden and the native plants program by calling 315-788-8450.

