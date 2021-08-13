Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.”

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 cases
Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country
Carol Phillips & Joshua Hanna
Ogdensburg house condemned after pair charged with making meth
Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
Tenants of a condemned Watertown apartment building were briefly let back in Thursday morning...
Tenants of condemned Watertown building retrieve necessities
The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after...
Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday before an almost entirely unmasked audience of...
Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
He told the FBI he was driven to kill his kids after being "enlightened" by QAnon and...
Conspiracy beliefs blamed for dad killing his 2 children