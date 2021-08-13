Advertisement

Edward P. Gilbo, 63, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mr. Gilbo passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a brief stay.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Edward P. Gilbo, age 63 of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday (Aug 16, 2021) at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Bill O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 12:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Gilbo passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a brief stay.

Surviving is his longtime companion Vicky Walrath of Ogdensburg; a son Edward Monroe address unknown; two step-sons Troy Gardner of Ogdensburg and Victor Gardner address unknown; two brothers David (Rebecca) Gilbo of Ogdensburg and Joseph (Suzanne) Gilbo of Kentucky; a nephew David; nieces Denise, Tanya, Kim, Sham-Marie and Christa, and many cousins.

A step son James Gardner predeceased him.

Ed was born on May 28, 1958 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Joseph & Gladys (Bisneau) Gilbo. He graduated from Morristown High School, and began his career at Diamond International. He later went to work at Trimm’s Automotive for the next 40 years. Following the closure of Trimms, he went to work at Roethel Bus Lines as a mechanic and bus driver until his retirement in 2016.

Ed enjoyed camping, hiking, boating, riding his 4 wheeler and motorcycle.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

