Howard G. Heise, 78, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Howard G. Heise, 78, of 14964 County Rt. 59, Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on August 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 29, 1943, in Watertown, NY, son of Howard Clay and Bernice (Johnson) Heise, he graduated from General Brown High School. Following school he entered the US Air Force on August 29, 1962 and was honorably discharged on August 26, 1966 as an Airman 2nd Class. He received the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Rifle Award, Outstanding Unit Award, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Howard married Cathleen Connor on February 14, 1970 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. He worked at NY Air Brake, where he was a supervisor, retiring in 2010.

Howard was a member of the AOPA, Dexter American Legion, Sackets Harbor Rod and Gun Club, Limerick RC Modeling Club, and NRA. Howard was a private pilot and flying was his most passionate hobby. He was also an outdoors man, he loved hunting and fishing, and was an amateur photographer. He loved music especially from the 40′s, 50′s and early 60′s and he could whistle like a bird ~pitch perfect. Some of his favorite musical performers were the Ventures, Chet Atkins, Mark Knopher and Fats Domino. Howard loved military marching songs, having played in the USAF marching band in the service. For over fifty years he owned 4 labs, each named Thor, a lab mix named Duke, and his final best friend was a quirky Terrier he called Chewy.

Howard was one of the most kind and quietly tolerant individuals that his wife ever knew.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Cathleen E. Heise; three sons, Peter A. (Melanie) Heise, Syracuse, John W. (Suzi) Heise, Dexter, Paul H. (Libby) Heise, Summerville, SC; his grandchildren, Drew (Taylor) Heise, Caetlyn, Mackenzie, and Morgan Heise; a great granddaughter, Rylee Cathleen Heise; sister and brother-in-law, Caroline (Tom) Mosher, Evans Mills, brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Diane) Heise, Chaumont; 38 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. and 7to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 15th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 16th at the funeral home, with Rev Donald Briant officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Dexter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolence may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

