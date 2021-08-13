Is it legal for O’burg to condemn meth houses?

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The City of Ogdensburg took a novel and forceful step this week, quickly condemning a house at 1308 Ford Street where police said a meth lab was found.

Can they do that?

“We are enforcing the current sections of the New York state building and fire code,” city manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News.

“They give us the authority to condemn a facility when it’s unsafe for occupancy, when there’s unsafe equipment in it, and the structure is unsafe or perceived to be unsafe.”

Jellie likens it to condemning a building after a fire. A number of other communities in New York condemn buildings where meth labs are found. Its manufacture produces toxic fumes, flammables and chemical residues.

Ogdensburg city councilors generally approve the move. They say years ago they talked about getting landlords to do more. But some are concerned about its legality.

“Maybe this is the kind of action that we need, to sort of, get them to step up. But then again is that in the confines of the law -- for a landlord to discriminate?” said Ogdensburg city council member Dan Skamperle.

Jellie says people could live in the homes again if they’re cleaned up. A new certificate of occupancy would be needed.

Methamphetamine manufacture is not just a problem in Ogdensburg. It’s a problem all over St. Lawrence County. So other communities will be watching closely to see how the new strategy works.

40-year-old Carol Phillips and 33-year-old Joshua Hanna were the two arrested Wednesday. Both were released after being arraigned on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine.

