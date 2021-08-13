Advertisement

Is it legal for O’burg to condemn meth houses?

1308 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, condemned by the city after police said they found a meth lab...
1308 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, condemned by the city after police said they found a meth lab inside.(Source: WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The City of Ogdensburg took a novel and forceful step this week, quickly condemning a house at 1308 Ford Street where police said a meth lab was found.

Can they do that?

“We are enforcing the current sections of the New York state building and fire code,” city manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News.

“They give us the authority to condemn a facility when it’s unsafe for occupancy, when there’s unsafe equipment in it, and the structure is unsafe or perceived to be unsafe.”

Jellie likens it to condemning a building after a fire. A number of other communities in New York condemn buildings where meth labs are found. Its manufacture produces toxic fumes, flammables and chemical residues.

Ogdensburg city councilors generally approve the move. They say years ago they talked about getting landlords to do more. But some are concerned about its legality.

“Maybe this is the kind of action that we need, to sort of, get them to step up. But then again is that in the confines of the law -- for a landlord to discriminate?” said Ogdensburg city council member Dan Skamperle.

Jellie says people could live in the homes again if they’re cleaned up. A new certificate of occupancy would be needed.

Methamphetamine manufacture is not just a problem in Ogdensburg. It’s a problem all over St. Lawrence County. So other communities will be watching closely to see how the new strategy works.

40-year-old Carol Phillips and 33-year-old Joshua Hanna were the two arrested Wednesday. Both were released after being arraigned on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 cases
Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country
Carol Phillips & Joshua Hanna
Ogdensburg house condemned after pair charged with making meth
Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
Tenants of a condemned Watertown apartment building were briefly let back in Thursday morning...
Tenants of condemned Watertown building retrieve necessities
The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after...
Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building

Latest News

COVID-19 booster shots could be needed for some, according to health experts.
Samaritan doctor predicts boosters are coming for COVID
Two young people who donated money to help residents of 661 Factory Street are rewarded with a...
661 stories: cat still missing, young people rewarded
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
When Cuomo goes, so does impeachment
U.S. troops in Afghanistan
As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Stefanik raps BIden