WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maria J. Smith, 95, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2016.

Maria was born in Boston, MA June 2, 1926, daughter of Mariana and Josephine (Morello) Tubolino. The family moved to the Watertown area and she was a graduate of Adams Center High School. Marriages to Michael Abbate and Theodore Webb ended in divorce. She married Alfred G. Smith on March 26, 1981 and he died November 23, 2004.

Maria had worked as a home health aide for Public Health Nursing Services, Watertown and enjoyed being a homemaker to her family. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church, was a former member of its Folk Group and Choir, and the Legion of Mary Auxiliary. She was also a former member of both the American Legion Post 61 Auxiliary and Eagles Aerie 782. Maria enjoyed singing and music, knitting and crocheting, cooking, and especially spending time with her children and their families.

She is survived by three sons, Michael G. (Susan) Abbate, Waterloo, Stephen (Kyndall) Abbate, Phoenix, AZ, and John C. Webb, Watertown; daughter-in-law, Brenda Abatte, Watertown; two sisters, Geraldine Burrows, Watertown and Jo Anne (Donald) Yott, Shortsville; sister-in-law, Betty Tubolino, Watertown; eight step children, Terrence G. Smith, Suzanne (Jess) Park, Tanna J. (Stephen) Commeret, Theodore Smith and companion Brenda Blount, Julie Smith, Donna (Tim) Buetel, Barbara (John) Groff, and Christopher (Barb) Smith; 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with her husband, Al, Maria was predeceased by three sons, Mariano, Joseph, and Sebastian M. Abbate; two daughters, Carmela M. Peters, and Mari Jo Riches; two brothers, Donald and Joseph Tubolino, and sister, Angela Oliver.

A mass will be celebrated in September at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria’s name may be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601.

