Memorial Service: Celia M. Huber, 62, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Celia M. Huber will be Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at the Black River American Legion from 1 pm - 3 pm.

Mrs. Huber, 62, wife of Howie Huber, Jr., passed away at her home on July 22nd, 2021.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

To read the complete obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.reedbenoit.com.

