Memorial Service: Theresa Anne “Teddy” LaPlante, 90, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial mass for Theresa Anne “Teddy” LaPlante will be 11 am Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St., Watertown with Rev. John Demo, pastor, officiating.

Mrs. LaPlante, widow of Frederick LaPlante, passed away in Watertown, December 19th, 2020. She was 90. Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

To read the obituary and leave condolences to the family, go to www.reedbenoit.com.

