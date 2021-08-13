Advertisement

Mostly sunny with scattered showers possible

By Les Shockley
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s relief in sight from the heat and humidity, but it’s still about a day away.

Friday will be mostly sunny and muggy with highs in the mid-80s.

There’s a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible late in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible overnight. Lows will be around 60, somewhat cooler than it’s been the last several days.

It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend.

Saturday will be cooler and much less humid. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s

It will be sunny and in the mid-70s on Sunday, too.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures return to the 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and Thursday. In between, Wednesday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 cases
Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country
Carol Phillips & Joshua Hanna
Ogdensburg house condemned after pair charged with making meth
Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
Tenants of a condemned Watertown apartment building were briefly let back in Thursday morning...
Tenants of condemned Watertown building retrieve necessities
The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after...
Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
7
wwny 6pm weather
Heat Advisory
Heat advisories in parts of north country
7
wwny 6pm weather