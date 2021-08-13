Mostly sunny with scattered showers possible

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s relief in sight from the heat and humidity, but it’s still about a day away.

Friday will be mostly sunny and muggy with highs in the mid-80s.

There’s a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible late in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible overnight. Lows will be around 60, somewhat cooler than it’s been the last several days.

It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend.

Saturday will be cooler and much less humid. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s

It will be sunny and in the mid-70s on Sunday, too.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures return to the 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and Thursday. In between, Wednesday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain.

