Natasha Abramovich, 70, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Natasha Abramovich passed away from a sudden heart failure on August 11, 2021.
She is survived by her husband Sergei Abramovich and sons – Dmitry Sozaev (47) and Leonard Abramovich (30).

Natasha was born in Liepaja, Latvia, in a medical family of Leonid and Emily Dimarsky. The family soon moved to St Petersburg (then Leningrad) where her father became one of the leading cancer surgeons of the Soviet Union. In 1973, Natasha graduated from the Faculty of Philology of St Petersburg State University with a Master’s degree in Russian Language and Literature. Her superb administrative skills allowed for chairing the Publishing Department at one of the institutes of higher learning in St Petersburg. In 1989, she married Sergei Abramovich who was soon invited to come to the United States as a visiting professor of mathematics education at the University of Georgia, Athens. The family also lived in Chicago and in 1998 settled in Potsdam, NY. For a number of years, Natasha worked as Editor of the SUNY Potsdam School of Education and Professional Studies Newsletter. She enjoyed being involved in her family’s life by visiting and hosting her sons.

A private ceremony will be held to honor her life which ended so untimely. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Condolences can be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.

