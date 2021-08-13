Norma J. Wood, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Norma J. Wood, 83, passed away on Thursday August 12, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Friends and family may be received on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Massena with burial to follow in Louisville Community Cemetery, Louisville.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Norma was born on February 18, 1938 in Philadelphia, NY the daughter of Claude and Marium (Knight) Mitchell. She graduated from Watertown High School. On August 31, 1958 she married Frederic Wood at Asbury Methodist Church in Watertown, which ended in divorce. Norma worked at Fishman’s, later at the Massena Shines Theater and 56 auto Drive-In, Homestead Dairies and retiring from Cornell’s Dry Cleaners at age 80. She was a wonderful homemaker, Nana, hockey mom, including Massena and Clarkson hockey. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Norma enjoyed spending time on the back patio with family and friends looking at her flowers, and reading a good book.

She is survived by her children; Don and Cindy Wood; Bryan Wood and ex-wife Angela; Curt Wood all of Massena, Kimberly and Mike Griggs of Tucson, AZ and Pat Wood of Cape Coral, FL. Grandchildren; Adam and Aurora Wood, Kylie and Brent Triolo, Jared and girlfriend Taylor, Josiann and fiancé Matt Bresett, Jayden and Hailey Wood, and Alex Wood. Great grandchildren; Bear Triolo, Cade and Silas Wood, Micah Bresett, and Jace Wood. A sister Connie Spano of Lowville, NY. Her best friend Rose Bronchetti. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jason Wood, a brother George Mitchell and a sister Gloria at birth.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Massena Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Phillips Memorial.com

