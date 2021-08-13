Patricia Anne Pawling, 84, of Chaumont

Patricia Anne Pawling of Chaumont , New York, passed away on August 12, 2021. (Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Anne Pawling of Chaumont , New York, passed away on August 12, 2021. She was born on January 3, 1937 to June Marie Dulmage and William L. Price in Watertown, NY. Patricia attended Holy Family School , and Graduated from Watertown High School in 1954.

As a youth, Patricia excelled at all types of sports, such as basketball, golf, bowling, softball, skating and dance but was also approached by a scout to attend an Olympic Training Camp for Swimming.

Patricia attended the Watertown School of Commerce, graduating in 1955 and the Central City Business institute in 1956. Patricia then worked for New England Mutual and North Western Life Insurance Companies as an office Manager. Following that she worked as a Medical Secretary and Technician for Dr. Summa in Watertown, before becoming an Assistant to the Librarian at Jefferson Community College, where she retired in1997.

Patricia continued to be very active in her community as a member of the Planning Board and a Trustee of the village board. She also served as a volunteer at the lyme library and Community Foundation. Patricia not only enjoyed being an active member of her community participating on various committees, but was also a member of the Snowmobile Club for many years, was an avid reader, and completed complex crossword puzzles in ink.

Patricia married John Douglas Pawling Jr, (Tad) of Poughkeepsie ,NY on June 10, 1961. She was survived by her four children: Brian Pawling, Susan Pawling, Cynthia Cuppernell, and Marcia Pawling, 8 Grandchildren, 8 great Grandchildren as well as sister Janice Marchetti, and two brothers ; James Price and Thomas Price.

There will be no services, however, Patricia would like any donations to be made to The All Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont, NY. Memory Cards can be picked up from the All Saints Church in Chaumont.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

