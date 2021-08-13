Advertisement

Ronald L. Brockert, 55, of Castorland

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ronald L. Brockert, 55, of State Route 410, Castorland, died Wednesday afternoon at Upstate...
Ronald L. Brockert, 55, of State Route 410, Castorland, died Wednesday afternoon at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.(Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Brockert, 55, of State Route 410, Castorland, died Wednesday afternoon at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.

Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mr. Thomas Yousey officiating.

He is survived by a son, Eric Brockert of West Virginia; step-children, Dakota Rogers and Cheyenne Rogers both of Watertown; Megan (Alex) Frick of Whitesboro; ten grandchildren; his siblings, Lloyd Brockert, Jr. of Lowville; Kim Brockert of Castorland; Jeff Weaver of Iowa; Scott Weaver of Boonville; an aunt and uncle, Theresa and Jim Rocker of Carthage; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, Sonja Downing Grabowski of Port Leyden.

He is predeceased by his wife, Theresa M. “Terri” Brockert; and by a brother, Craig Rocker; and a sister, Susie Weaver.

Ronald was born on November 6, 1965 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Lloyd Brockert, Sr. and Phyllis Rocker Brockert. Ron graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1985. He worked at the school as a custodian during the summer and school vacations. During his career Ronald worked for Still’s Sawmill in Ava, Leonard Lallier, Bill Hutchins Auto Junkyard, for Ted Beutel driving truck, Tom Ingersoll Trash Removal, Baillie Lumber in Boonville, and Marmon Trucking in Port Leyden. On February 17, 2007, he married Theresa M. Bidwell in Lowville with Town Justice John Youngs officiating. Teresa passed in January, 2011.

He enjoyed welding and small engines.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sharlene M. Burnell, 66, of Center Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 12, 2021 at...
Sharlene M. Burnell, 66, of Massena
Candles
Carol A. Berkman, 77, of Watertown
Mr. Gilbo passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a brief stay.
Edward P. Gilbo, 63, of Ogdensburg
Hannelore (Lorie) B. Dunne died on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Midstate Medical Center.
Hannelore (Lorie) B. Dunne, formerly of Canton

Obituaries

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
When Cuomo goes, so does impeachment
U.S. troops in Afghanistan
As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Stefanik raps BIden
Candles
Norma J. Wood, 83, of Massena
Patricia Anne Pawling of Chaumont , New York, passed away on August 12, 2021.
Patricia Anne Pawling, 84, of Chaumont
Howard G. Heise, 78, of 14964 County Rt. 59, Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on...
Howard G. Heise, 78, of Dexter
661 Factory Street, Watertown
For 661 Factory St. tenants, another day outside