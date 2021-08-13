Ronald L. Brockert, 55, of Castorland

Ronald L. Brockert, 55, of State Route 410, Castorland, died Wednesday afternoon at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Brockert, 55, of State Route 410, Castorland, died Wednesday afternoon at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.

Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mr. Thomas Yousey officiating.

He is survived by a son, Eric Brockert of West Virginia; step-children, Dakota Rogers and Cheyenne Rogers both of Watertown; Megan (Alex) Frick of Whitesboro; ten grandchildren; his siblings, Lloyd Brockert, Jr. of Lowville; Kim Brockert of Castorland; Jeff Weaver of Iowa; Scott Weaver of Boonville; an aunt and uncle, Theresa and Jim Rocker of Carthage; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, Sonja Downing Grabowski of Port Leyden.

He is predeceased by his wife, Theresa M. “Terri” Brockert; and by a brother, Craig Rocker; and a sister, Susie Weaver.

Ronald was born on November 6, 1965 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Lloyd Brockert, Sr. and Phyllis Rocker Brockert. Ron graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1985. He worked at the school as a custodian during the summer and school vacations. During his career Ronald worked for Still’s Sawmill in Ava, Leonard Lallier, Bill Hutchins Auto Junkyard, for Ted Beutel driving truck, Tom Ingersoll Trash Removal, Baillie Lumber in Boonville, and Marmon Trucking in Port Leyden. On February 17, 2007, he married Theresa M. Bidwell in Lowville with Town Justice John Youngs officiating. Teresa passed in January, 2011.

He enjoyed welding and small engines.

