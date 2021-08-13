Advertisement

Savoring victory, Red & Black look forward to next contest

Coming off an impressive victory this past Saturday, the Watertown Red & Black hit the road for...
Coming off an impressive victory this past Saturday, the Watertown Red & Black hit the road for a game at Syracuse this weekend.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black is coming off an impressive victory this past Saturday as they hit the road for a game at Syracuse this weekend.

Last week’s performance certainly put a smile on the offensive coordinator’s face.

Red & Black offensive coordinator Jerry Levine was certainly happy with the play of his two quarterbacks, Kalon Jeter and Justin Stevenson.

Jeter gained 154 yards rushing on 11 carries and one touchdown. Stevenson gained 130 yards on 11 carries and scored on runs of 9, 48, and 62 yards.

Both showed what they could do on the ground. Now the two will have to incorporate success through the air...

You can hear from Levine in the video. He also talks about Eric Beyler, who showed a great foot with field goals of 26 and 35 yards, and what’s ahead for the Red & Black.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 cases
Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country
Carol Phillips & Joshua Hanna
Ogdensburg house condemned after pair charged with making meth
Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
Tenants of a condemned Watertown apartment building were briefly let back in Thursday morning...
Tenants of condemned Watertown building retrieve necessities
The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after...
Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building

Latest News

Savoring victory, Red & Black look forward to next contest
Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill
Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill
Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill
The Watertown Red & Black are savoring their 34-7 season-opening victory over Plattsburgh this...
Red & Black happy with QBs in season opener