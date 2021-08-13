Savoring victory, Red & Black look forward to next contest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black is coming off an impressive victory this past Saturday as they hit the road for a game at Syracuse this weekend.

Last week’s performance certainly put a smile on the offensive coordinator’s face.

Red & Black offensive coordinator Jerry Levine was certainly happy with the play of his two quarterbacks, Kalon Jeter and Justin Stevenson.

Jeter gained 154 yards rushing on 11 carries and one touchdown. Stevenson gained 130 yards on 11 carries and scored on runs of 9, 48, and 62 yards.

Both showed what they could do on the ground. Now the two will have to incorporate success through the air...

You can hear from Levine in the video. He also talks about Eric Beyler, who showed a great foot with field goals of 26 and 35 yards, and what’s ahead for the Red & Black.

