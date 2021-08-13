Advertisement

Sharlene M. Burnell, 66, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sharlene M. Burnell, 66, of Center Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 12, 2021 at UVHN – Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.

Sharlene was born on September 3, 1954 in Massena, the daughter of the late Earl and Sharlene (Page) Crump and attended Massena schools.  On June 27, 1982, she married Lawrence W. Deshane in Winthrop.  He predeceased her on January 9, 1991.  Sharlene was a homemaker who enjoyed watching television, doing puzzles and crossword puzzles.

Sharlene is survived her children, Kaylyn Champion of Massena; Kerry Watkins and her companion, Allen Gardner of Massena; Christopher Crump of Syracuse; her step-children, Donna and Bub LaShomb of Norfolk; Barbara and Garry Fetterly of North Lawrence; Pamela Garrow of Norfolk; Polly Shatraw of Parishville; Larry P. and William J. Deshane of Florida; and Larry W. Deshane of Tupper Lake; her grandchildren, Brianna, Wyatt, and Connor Watkins, Jazlyn Watkins-Gardner, Sophie Gardner, and Michael Champion; and several step grandchildren; her sister, Debbie Boyea; her brothers, Todd Crump of Syracuse and Joe Crump of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by twin siblings at birth and a step great-grandchild, Ezekiel Murray on May 24, 2012.

At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.  A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

