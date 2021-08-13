Traffic advisory: Washington Street in Watertown
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Washington Street will be down a lane for much of the day Friday.
City crews will repair the sewer in the 500 block starting around 7:30 a.m.
The northbound lane will be closed, but there will still be two-way traffic using the center turning lane.
Drivers can expect delays and should find a different route.
Work is expected to be done by the end of the day.
