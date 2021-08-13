Traffic advisory: Washington Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Washington Street will be down a lane for much of the day Friday.

City crews will repair the sewer in the 500 block starting around 7:30 a.m.

The northbound lane will be closed, but there will still be two-way traffic using the center turning lane.

Drivers can expect delays and should find a different route.

Work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

