TV Dinner: Blueberry Vinaigrette

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a recipe that’s as versatile as it is tasty.

Chef Chris Manning prepared a Blueberry Vinaigrette.

It’s great as a dressing for salads and coleslaw. It would also make a great dipping sauce for fried foods such as jalapeño poppers, chicken tenders, and fried shrimp.

For a creamier version, add 4 ounces of low-fat blueberry yogurt.

Blueberry Vinaigrette

- 1/4 cup olive oil

- 1/4 cup blueberry preserves

- 2 tablespoons maple syrup

- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients and mix until thick and smooth. Use as a salad dressing or as a dip for fried foods.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.