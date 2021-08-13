TV Dinner: Blueberry Vinaigrette
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a recipe that’s as versatile as it is tasty.
Chef Chris Manning prepared a Blueberry Vinaigrette.
It’s great as a dressing for salads and coleslaw. It would also make a great dipping sauce for fried foods such as jalapeño poppers, chicken tenders, and fried shrimp.
For a creamier version, add 4 ounces of low-fat blueberry yogurt.
Blueberry Vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup blueberry preserves
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Combine all ingredients and mix until thick and smooth. Use as a salad dressing or as a dip for fried foods.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.