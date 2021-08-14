80 years later, veteran’s remains returned home to Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - After 80 years, the remains of an MIA Navy veteran killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor have been returned home.

Seaman 1st Class Lyal Savage’s remains were escorted to Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter Friday evening.

The Patriot Guard Riders escorted Savage’s remains from Rochester Airport to Dexter. The American Legion Smith-Savage Post 583 and color guard joined in the procession as they drew closer to the funeral home.

Savage, who was 19, was assigned to the U.S.S. Oklahoma when it was hit with multiple torpedos and capsized.

Savage and 428 other crewmen were killed.

A ceremony will be held at the Dexter cemetery on Saturday, August 21st.

