CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton is bringing out the crafters for the Arts, Craft and Antique Fair!

Vendors gather this weekend in the newly-renovated Cerow Arena and antique buffs have vases, knick-knacks and more on display.

This is just one day of the fun. The Arts, Craft and Antique Fair lasts through Sunday.

