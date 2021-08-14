First Responders Night at Can-Am Speedway honors fallen service members

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Can-Am Speedway took time to celebrate first responders from across the north country at the races.

Fire tucks, ambulances and patrol vehicles lined up at the race track Friday evening.

All emergency responders received free grandstand seats.

Organizers say there was overwhelming support for the event.

“My phone was blowing up cause everyone wanted to be a part of it. We’re gonna do a small ceremony down front. Everybody’s just been great,” said Kevin Warren, organizer, and the Depauville Assistant Fire Chief.

The night was dedicated to some of the north country responders who’ve died in service or because of their service. Watertown Firefighters Peyton Morse and David Lachenauer, State Trooper Joel Davis, and EMT Mark Davis were among those honored.

