Friday Sports: Red & Black hit the road for 3 straight contests

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Red and Black hit the road for the first time this season. They are traveling to Syracuse Saturday night for an Empire Football League matchup.

It’s the first of 3 straight road contests for the Red and Black, who don’t play another home game at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds until September 11th.

The Red and Black are coming off a big 34-7 win over the Plattsburgh Northstars last Saturday night in their season opener.

Syracuse, on the other hand, will be looking for it’s first win of the season after falling to Glens Falls 20-18.

Red and Black Head Coach George Ashcraft knows his team will face a big challenge against a very good Syracuse squad.

”I know they’ve played one league game against Glens Falls and that was close. They lost 20-18. They’ve lost a couple other pre-season games. They won one by a field goal right at the end of the game. So they got a few games under their belt. They’ve got some speed, they got a lot of bodies, they suit right around 45-50 people. It should be a good game. It will be a great game. We have to go down and play the best we can right from the opening kickoff to the last whistle,” said Ashcraft.

The St. Lawrence Saints football team kicked off their 2021 season Thursday, holding their first official practice.

The Saints are getting ready for their season opener on September 4th as they travel to Beverly, Massachusetts to face Endicott College in a non-conference contest.

Saints Coach Dan Puckhaber says that with the Saints sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he essentially has 2 freshman classes this season that have never suited up for a college football practice.

”I thought my staff did a phenomenal job in finishing last year’s class and we got to work with a lot of those guys on campus and there’s some special kids that I think are gonna be in the depth for us this year and competing for playing time this year. And then this year’s class we put together another really special class. There’s a big number of guys that are gonna be showing up on August 11th when we get started that have never put on college equipment. I got 2 classes of essentially freshman that have never been fitted for a helmet. So, the helmet fitter guy is gonna be busy on August 11th,” said Puckhaber.

St. Lawrence University, along with the At. Lawrence Hockey Alumni Association, announced Friday that former men’s hockey coach Joe Marsh will be inducted into the Legends of Appleton on December 4th.

Marsh coached the Saints for 26 years, won 468 games, was named NCAA Division 1 Coach of the Year twice, ECAC Coach of the Year 4 times, won 5 ECAC Tournament Championships, made 8 NCAA Tournament appearances and led the Saints to the Frozen 4 twice.

This past spring, the men’s hockey team suite in the renovated Appleton Arena was named in his honor.

A deserving award for a class act both on and off the ice.

