Martinsburg Day honors town’s heritage and residents

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s plenty to do outside this weekend, one of those events is in Lewis County, where residents celebrated the 17th annual Martinsburg Day.

Every year, all things Martinsburg are celebrated on the second Saturday of August.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the party was put on pause. But organizers says this year was worth the wait.

There’s an antique car and tractor parade, BBQ dinners, live music, craft vendors, and games for kids.

On top of all the fun, a Citizen of the Year is named. This year it was Nelson Schwartzentruber.

He’s a member of the Historical Society, the Library Board, and a longtime volunteer for keeping up of the Mennonite Heritage Farm.

