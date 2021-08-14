Advertisement

Martinsburg Day honors town’s heritage and residents

There’s plenty to do outside this weekend, one of those events is in Lewis County, where...
There’s plenty to do outside this weekend, one of those events is in Lewis County, where residents celebrated the 17th annual Martinsburg Day.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s plenty to do outside this weekend, one of those events is in Lewis County, where residents celebrated the 17th annual Martinsburg Day.

Every year, all things Martinsburg are celebrated on the second Saturday of August.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the party was put on pause. But organizers says this year was worth the wait.

There’s an antique car and tractor parade, BBQ dinners, live music, craft vendors, and games for kids.

On top of all the fun, a Citizen of the Year is named. This year it was Nelson Schwartzentruber.

He’s a member of the Historical Society, the Library Board, and a longtime volunteer for keeping up of the Mennonite Heritage Farm.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

661 Factory Street, Watertown
For 661 Factory St. tenants, another day outside
Covid-19 cases
Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
1308 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, condemned by the city after police said they found a meth lab...
Is it legal for O’burg to condemn meth houses?

Latest News

Clayton is bringing out the crafters for the Arts, Craft and Antique Fair!
Crafts and antiques found at Clayton’s Cerow Arena
Pirates won't be pillaging Alexandria Bay this year. The popular Pirate Days event has been...
In this years absence of Alex Bay’s Pirate Days, local businesses step up this weekend
With every slide, catch, and dinger Saturday in Carthage, dozens of softball players were...
Softball tourney in Carthage brings awareness to drug addiction
Samaritan doctor predicts boosters are coming for COVID