Mary Ann DeShaw, 100, formerly of Carthage

CANASTOTA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann DeShaw, 100, of Canastota, NY, passed away on August 11th, 2021, at Oneida Healthcare. The youngest of eight children, Mary was born at home in the Town of Rutland to James and Mabel O’Brien. In 1939, Mary was the first in her family to graduate from Copenhagen CSD. After graduation and during WWII, Mary moved to Rome, NY and worked for a family-owned variety shop and then worked for Rome Manufacturing.

At the end of WWII, Mary returned home to the Town of Rutland and worked as a waitress at the Fargo Restaurant where she met her husband, Carlton DeShaw. Mary married Carlton in 1947 in Champion, NY and they celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to Carlton’s passing in 1998. The couple moved to Chittenango, NY in 1960 and settled in the Village of Canastota in 1963. Mary went to work for Oneida Limited in 1965 and retired with twenty-one years of service in 1986.

Mary loved spending time with her family and friends, watching the New York Yankees and SU football and basketball games, camping with family, birdwatching, and traveling, especially road trips with her sisters.

She is survived by her three children, Terry DeShaw who resides in Blossvale, NY, Cathy (John) Kirschenheiter from Fayetteville, NY, and Carla DeShaw who resides in Canastota, NY. Also surviving grandchildren Tim Cargill (Angie) Oconomowoc, WI; Robin Roberts, Canastota, NY; Jamie Cargill (Dawn) Canastota, NY; and Rachel DeShaw, Iowa. Mary also leaves her eight great-grandchildren Mollie Cargill, Josie Cargill, Owen Cargill; Clay Roberts, Mason Roberts, Brooke Roberts, Gabe Cargill, and Cameron Copley. Surviving is also one brother-in-law, Larry DeShaw (Nancy) Clayton, NY and several special nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Bonnie Young, who provided care to Mary during the past six months.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Carlton DeShaw, brothers Howard, Joe, Eddie, Earl; sisters Iva, Grace, Nina; daughter-in-law Barb DeShaw; and sisters-in-law and husbands Jean Huntley (Fred) and Jane Dixon (Frank).

Per Mary’s wishes, a Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 18th at 11:30 am in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Greater Lenox Ambulance Service (GLAS), 1 Leland G. Wright Lane, Canastota, NY 13032.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

