Sarah “Ellen” Harvey, 88, of Black Lake

Mrs. Harvey passed away on Thursday (August 12th) where she was most comfortable her home on the Black Lake Road. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Sarah “Ellen” Harvey, age 88 of Black Lake, NY will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 21st at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Morristown, NY with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mrs. Harvey passed away on Thursday (August 12th) where she was most comfortable her home on the Black Lake Road.

Every person becomes defined by those people, places, and things they love. Born on November 13, 1932 to Roy B. and Sarah (Tann) Smith, Ellen’s journey was full of people and experiences she treasured. For Ellen, her lifelong love was Bob Harvey and together they built a life surrounded by family, friends, Black Lake, and sometimes cold beer. For those who sat at her kitchen table, she was the ultimate hostess and cook. Simply said, her house was not just a home for her family but for those who had the opportunity to visit and be welcomed there.

Because Black Lake isn’t just a destination but rather a community, Ellen and Bob and their families’ lives were intertwined long before they became husband and wife on September 23, 1950. Between social events and time spent at Morristown Central School, they eventually knew they held many of the same experiences, interests, and willingness to be committed to each other through the love they shared.

In 1956, Bob and Ellen were blessed with their only child, Kimberly, who became the most important gift life gave them as a couple until Kim and her husband Stephen (aka Whitey) had two sons. As their grandchildren, Ian and Craig became Bob and Ellen’s legacy and their pride and joy. And Ian and Craig were granted life’s greatest gift becoming fathers themselves. Ellen was able to meet her three great-grandsons, Harvey, Peter, and Shyah before she passed. The photographs memorializing these visits will become an important part of the family story.

As residents of Black Lake, Bob and Ellen took full advantage of all its beauty and the adventures to be had both in summer and winter. Ellen displayed her skillfulness as a water skier, with Bob captaining the boat, when she skied from the Harvey homestead to the Rossie hotel. Bob was only allowed to slow down at the Edwardsville Bridge when he towed her under it before picking up speed to reach their destination. This became one of their favorite pastimes.

Regardless of the season, Bob and Ellen could be found sharing time with their many friends at the places locals would frequent for drinks and dancing. They loved to dance to music of all genres, but had a special fondness for country & western. They were fortunate enough to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary in the fall of 2010. This was a milestone they both were proud to reach and was celebrated by family and the many friends they collected along their journey. Bob and Ellen continued boating, socializing with friends, and dancing until his death in 2011.

Once Kim and Whitey had Ian in 1977 and Craig in 1983, Bob and Ellen embraced the role of grandparents with enthusiasm and love. Although they continue their active social life, they dedicated themselves to being role models who embraced the importance of family and offered an insider’s path to the wonders of Black Lake. As the boys grew, so did the activities that Bob and Ellen attended to show their support. But, probably the most cherished activity she did as a grandma was the annual Christmas shopping trip so the boys could pick out gifts for their parents which she did for many years. Gift giving, especially at Christmas, was something that brought Ellen immense joy.

Even though Ellen’s adult life was intertwined with Bob as a married couple, she held many jobs including Edwardsville Grocery, Morristown Central School, Hepburn Hospital, and Hackett’s Hardware. She was hardworking and dedicated, and was proud to say, “I have worked all my life.” Ellen exhibited a strong work ethic that is rare in today’s world.

Ellen is survived by her daughter and son in law, Kimberly and Stephen White, Black Lake, their sons and daughter in laws Ian and Shanna of Troy, NY and Craig and Natalie of Ballston Lake, NY. Great grandsons Harvey, Peter, and Shyah and a great granddaughter due in October. She is also survived by a sister Margaret (Smith) Whipple of Syracuse, NY, a brother Ronald Smith of Bridgeport, NY and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by several close friends who often visited to spend time at Ellen’s kitchen table. Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Roy B. and Sarah (Tann) Smith, a sister Sue (Smith) Pray of Hampton, VA and a brother Allan “Sonny” Smith of Chittenango, NY.

Ellen’s family would like to extend their gratitude and sincere appreciation to her many friends who continued to visit throughout her final days, and her private caregivers and those from Hospice over the last several months. Although flowers are appreciated, the family would also welcome donations to be sent in Ellen’s memory to either the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Morris Street, Morristown, NY 13664 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 Route 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Condolences can be shared on line at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.