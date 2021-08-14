Softball tourney in Carthage brings awareness to drug addiction

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With every slide, catch, and dinger Saturday in Carthage, dozens of softball players were raising awareness for a good cause.

Eight teams took to the fields at the Carthage Recreation Park for the inaugural One Wish Addiction Awareness Softball Tournament.

The event was organized in memory of Lisha Skeldon, a north country native who had been in and out of juvenile detention, prison and rehab facilities since she was 15, and ultimately lost her battle with addiction back in March. Lisha’s family members say they put this tournament together to bring more awareness to addiction in the area while playing the game that Lisha had loved.

“She was a very good player, but we didn’t get to see that because it was always in prison that she played and Shytarra loved softball as well so that was something Shytarra, it made her feel close in Lisha,” said Lisa Jones, Lisha Skeldon’s mother.

“The first game that we just played it was really fun. It’s not for the winner. We aren’t doing a money prize for winners. We are just kind of playing to get everybody together,” said Shytarra Colon, Lisha’s step-sister.

The family also had a silent auction and other fundraisers, with all of the proceeds going to the Watertown Urban Mission’s Bridge Program to help others who suffer from addiction.

