A sweet opportunity for Moser’s Maple: A place at the state fair

By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - From the road it looks like any normal warehouse, but once inside it has now turned into maple candy heaven overseen by a trio of Moser brothers who have taken the helm of their family’s operation.

“So these 5 barrels that are sitting here, there is a 6th one inside the kitchen. These are the barrels that are being processed into sugar cakes for the New York State Fair,” said Donald Moser, co-owner of Moser’s Maple.

The New York State Maple Association chose Moser’s Maple to be the sole provider of maple sugar candies at the state fair this year. Its a job they have been tasked with before and are glad to do to represent the area.

“How far Lewis County has developed the maple industry to be a leader for the state maple industry,” said Jake Moser.

Through the process, the syrup goes through several stages.

It’s first heated in a steam pot until it boils to a certain temperature, then poured out and placed inside a vacuum cooler.

“So we’re taking syrup from 240 degrees and we are dropping it down to the 160 mark within basically 2 to 3 minutes,” said Donald.

Next, it’s mixed to a buttery consistency and then put into the sugar making machine to be pressed out into the maple leaf molds.

Once the candies are cool, they’re popped out into trays and then placed into baking sheets to be packaged.

By the time production is done, the family hopes to make about 1,900 pounds to send down to Syracuse.

A feat that wouldn’t be possible without all those involved.

“It’s a sense of pride, accomplishment, honor. It’s nice to be able to, you know, share work together as a family group,” said Jake.

To get some of your own, you can find them in the Maple Barn at the New York State Fair which starts on August 20th.

