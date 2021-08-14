William (Bill) Shambo, 78, of Croghan

William (Bill) Shambo, 78, died August 13th in his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - William (Bill) Shambo, 78, died August 13th in his home. He was born on July 5, 1943 in Watertown the son of the late Earl T. and Angeline (LaFave) Shambo.

William was married to his surviving wife, Kathleen (Susie) for 55 years. They settled in Croghan. William was a volunteer fireman as well as the president of the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Additionally, William served his community as a village board member. He was a proud member of the Croghan Mennonite Church. Bill was a family orientated man who worked hard, each day, to provide a happy home for his wife and children. Bill had a positive impact on his community as a board member for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Linda and brothers Earl, Doug and Roger.

Surviving in addition to his wife Kathleen (Zehr) Shambo, are his son, Earl (Tom) of Croghan; and son, Joseph of Waverly; a sister, Ann Conant and her husband Paul; brothers, Bob and his wife Jackie; Bruce and his wife Ellie. Additionally, Bill had many grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, August 17th at the Croghan Mennonite Church, from 2 to 4 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 18th at 11:00 A.M. at the church, with Rev. Paul Mast, Pastor and Rev. Bruce Roggie officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with neighbor Joseph Virkler officiating.

Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to: Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 405, Croghan, NY 13327

