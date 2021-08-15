Bill Archer, co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his peers will always remember.

Archer, who died Saturday, served as the event’s co-chair for decades.

One of the current co-chairs, Dave Misser, says Archer has been with the festival since the beginning more than 30 years ago.

Misser says Archer was key in adding scholarships to the event, one even baring Archer’s name.

Both served as co-chair together for a stretch of time until Archer stepped down from the role, but he did stay with the festival as an advisor.

Misser considers Archer his friend, one who will be missed.

“Bill was the kindest man I’ve ever met. His passion and dedication and the community is unparalleled. We give away the scholarships we give away because he spearheaded that. He wanted to help local students and local kids in his background as educator as well. Bill was one of the best guys I’ve ever met,” said Dave Missert Jr.

The Irish Festival’s 35th celebration has been postponed the past two years.

Missert hopes in 2022, they can celebrate Archer and other organizers who have passed away.

