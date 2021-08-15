Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.

The Sahara Restaurant has been in Carthage for decades.

The owner, Belva Hall, has run the place for 32 years.

Even now, at 88-years-old, she tends the bar and oversees the restaurant.

One aspect she can’t control though: the labor shortage.

Belva says her cook left her unexpectedly last week and she hasn’t been able to find a replacement since.

She says with no one to run her kitchen, she has to close her doors.

Friday night was the restaurant’s last night open for the foreseeable future as friends came to man the kitchen for a final hurrah.

Belva says the Sahara Restaurant is a big part of the community and she doesn’t want this to be the end. But she and other area restaurants are so short staffed that it has come to this. At least until she can find a cook.

