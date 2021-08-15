Dorothy Gagnon, 66, of Dexter

Dorothy Gagnon, 66, of 17120 County Rt. 53, “Breezy Knolls Mobile Home Park” in Dexter, NY, passed away August 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy Gagnon, 66, of 17120 County Rt. 53, “Breezy Knolls Mobile Home Park” in Dexter, NY, passed away August 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 19, 1954 in Camden, New Jersey, daughter of George W. and Dorothy (Shinn) Stinsman Jr. Dorothy attended Atlantic City Schools in New Jersey.

Dorothy was residing in South Carolina where she first met Terry Gagnon in 1980. She and Terry moved to Brownville and in 2000 moved to Dexter. The couple made their union official when they got married on September 19, 2009, in Sackets Harbor.

Dorothy was a custodian at the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center in Watertown for 17 years, retiring in 2016. Terry worked for the City of Watertown at the Waste Water Department for 27 years, retiring in 2016.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Terry A. Gagnon; two sons, John A. Gagnon, of Dexter and John Gagnon; five grandchildren, Tristan, Jordan, Neveah, Johnny and David; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, John (Steph) Stinsman, Atlantic City, NJ, George (Peggy) Stinsman, Cape May, NJ; two sisters, Mary Ebley, Cape May, NJ and Kathy Stinsman, Treasure Island, FL; many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated. There will be no services at this time.

