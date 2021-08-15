Frieda A. Wells, 100, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Frieda A. Wells, age 100 of Potsdam, NY passed away on August 14th at the Massena Rehab and Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 18th from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be held the next day at the Garner Funeral Home at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Frieda is survived by her son Thomas (Sharon) Delosh; daughters Diane Delosh-LeBel, Jacqueline (David) Burkett, Barbara Planty and son in law Charles Norman, sisters Dorothy Teclaw and Judith Hinman, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She also has 3 step children Judith Wells, David (Linda) Wells and Steve Wells and 3 step grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her first husband Gerald Delosh, her second husband Donald Wells, daughter Laura Lee Norman, sisters Carmon Todd, St. Rita Lapoint, Geraldine Powell, Arlene Hinman, Theresa Cook, Mary Rita Glasgow and Barbara Juilianna; and brothers Gerald, Roswell, Allen and Sydney LaPoint.

Mrs. Frieda A. Wells was born on December 8, 1920 in Potsdam, NY to the late Earl and Blanche Monica LaPoint. She was a 1939 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. She was married to Gerald Delosh in 1941. She then was married to Donald Wells. Frieda worked for over 25 years at Potsdam State Teacher’s College. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.