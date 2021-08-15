Advertisement

Frieda A. Wells, 100, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Frieda A. Wells, age 100 of Potsdam, NY passed away on August 14th at the Massena Rehab and Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 18th from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be held the next day at the Garner Funeral Home at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Frieda is survived by her son Thomas (Sharon) Delosh; daughters Diane Delosh-LeBel, Jacqueline (David) Burkett, Barbara Planty and son in law Charles Norman, sisters Dorothy Teclaw and Judith Hinman, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She also has 3 step children Judith Wells, David (Linda) Wells and Steve Wells and 3 step grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her first husband Gerald Delosh, her second husband Donald Wells, daughter Laura Lee Norman, sisters Carmon Todd, St. Rita Lapoint, Geraldine Powell, Arlene Hinman, Theresa Cook, Mary Rita Glasgow and Barbara Juilianna; and brothers Gerald, Roswell, Allen and Sydney LaPoint.

Mrs. Frieda A. Wells was born on December 8, 1920 in Potsdam, NY to the late Earl and Blanche Monica LaPoint. She was a 1939 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. She was married to Gerald Delosh in 1941. She then was married to Donald Wells. Frieda worked for over 25 years at Potsdam State Teacher’s College. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mr. Para passed away on Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ronald J. Para, 86, of Ogdensburg
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage

Obituaries

Saturday Sports: SLU Hockey prepares for season ahead
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Believe it or not, the 2021-22 college hockey season opens in less than 2 months for the...
Saturday Sports: SLU Hockey prepares for season ahead
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss