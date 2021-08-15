Advertisement

Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena

By Emily Griffin and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.

The funnyman’s act was part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization, or DPAO Summer Concert Series.

Hundreds packed into the Watertown Fairgrounds Municipal Arena for the show, rolling in the dough for the not-for-profit and rolling in the laughs for spectators.

Comedian Nick Hoff opened the show. Then in came Larry, poking fun at the audience, the pandemic, and himself.

“This is only my second show in 135 days. And you know what’s sad about that? Its still not as long as I’ve gone wearing the same pair of sweatpants,” said Larry the Cable Guy.

Still ahead for the DPAO Summer Concert Series is ZZ Top. That show is on September 25th.

