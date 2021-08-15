Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Hochul speaks on CNN’s State of the Union

New York’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul answered a host of questions on CNN’s State of the...
New York’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul answered a host of questions on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul answered a host of questions on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning.

Among the topics discussed, Hochul laid out her plans to tackle COVID-19 in the state.

She says that means focusing on area’s of high vaccine hesitancy and mandating masks in schools.

Hochul will take over as Governor of New York when Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect near the end of the month.

Hochul shares what she’ll say on that day.

“I’m going to be very firm in my expectations on how my administration will conduct themselves throughout the entire workforce. But also, I want people to know, particularly young women like I was once a young intern in Buffalo working in Democratic politics. I want them to know that this is a place they’re welcome, they’ll feel safe, they’ll know their ideas are valued. So, I don’t think it’s going to take a lot for that tone to change on day one. And, I’m excited about that,” said Hochul.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
661 Factory Street, Watertown
For 661 Factory St. tenants, another day outside
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Latest News

Thousand Islands Winery held its annual Pirate Palooza Sunday afternoon.
Pirate Palooza takes over Thousand Islands Winery
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage