Lt. Gov. Hochul speaks on CNN’s State of the Union

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul answered a host of questions on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning.

Among the topics discussed, Hochul laid out her plans to tackle COVID-19 in the state.

She says that means focusing on area’s of high vaccine hesitancy and mandating masks in schools.

Hochul will take over as Governor of New York when Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect near the end of the month.

Hochul shares what she’ll say on that day.

“I’m going to be very firm in my expectations on how my administration will conduct themselves throughout the entire workforce. But also, I want people to know, particularly young women like I was once a young intern in Buffalo working in Democratic politics. I want them to know that this is a place they’re welcome, they’ll feel safe, they’ll know their ideas are valued. So, I don’t think it’s going to take a lot for that tone to change on day one. And, I’m excited about that,” said Hochul.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.