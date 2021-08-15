More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash

WEEDSPORT, New York (WWNY) - More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.

57 people were aboard the bus heading toward Niagara Falls when it rolled over off the thruway near Weedsport just before 1 PM.

State troopers say there are minor and serious injuries and passengers have been taken to three different hospitals.

Investigators say the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash and aren’t sure yet what caused it to tip over.

Syracuse.com reports 24 ambulances and seven different fire departments responded to the crash.

Westbound lanes were shut down for several hours, leading to traffic delays of about 8 miles.

The thruway is now back open.

