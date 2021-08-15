Advertisement

More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash

More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEEDSPORT, New York (WWNY) - More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.

57 people were aboard the bus heading toward Niagara Falls when it rolled over off the thruway near Weedsport just before 1 PM.

State troopers say there are minor and serious injuries and passengers have been taken to three different hospitals.

Investigators say the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash and aren’t sure yet what caused it to tip over.

Syracuse.com reports 24 ambulances and seven different fire departments responded to the crash.

Westbound lanes were shut down for several hours, leading to traffic delays of about 8 miles.

The thruway is now back open.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

661 Factory Street, Watertown
For 661 Factory St. tenants, another day outside
Covid-19 cases
Positive COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the north country
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
1308 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, condemned by the city after police said they found a meth lab...
Is it legal for O’burg to condemn meth houses?

Latest News

Believe it or not, the 2021-22 college hockey season opens in less than 2 months for the...
Saturday Sports: SLU Hockey prepares for season ahead
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage