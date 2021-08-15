Advertisement

Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss

By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.

Ogdensburg Fire Chief Stephen Jellie says a home at 329 Hasbrouck Street caught fire Saturday afternoon and when crews arrived it was already filled with heavy smoke and flames.

Living in the home, Jellie says, are two adults and 11 children.

No injuries have been reported, but the home is a total loss.

Jellie says the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Heuvelton, Morristown and Lisbon fire departments assisted Ogdensburg on scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

