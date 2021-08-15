Advertisement

Pirate Palooza takes over Thousand Islands Winery

Thousand Islands Winery held its annual Pirate Palooza Sunday afternoon.
Thousand Islands Winery held its annual Pirate Palooza Sunday afternoon.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Thousand Islands Winery held its annual Pirate Palooza Sunday afternoon.

That’s after last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Employees were decked out in their best pirate costumes. Guests enjoyed some drinks, food trucks, outdoor seating, and live music.

One of the organizers said having events like this again is great for everybody.

“It’s great to see people, it’s great to not have the masks on, everybody seems to be having a good time. And the winery kind of is family-themed, so when you come back, it’s nice to see customers you didn’t see last year,” said Christine Tiger, Retail Manager at Thousand Islands Winery.

The Bill Johnson’s Pirate Days celebration in Alexandria Bay was cancelled again this year. It is expected to be back next year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
661 Factory Street, Watertown
For 661 Factory St. tenants, another day outside
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Latest News

Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
Saturday Sports: SLU Hockey prepares for season ahead