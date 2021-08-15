Pirate Palooza takes over Thousand Islands Winery

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Thousand Islands Winery held its annual Pirate Palooza Sunday afternoon.

That’s after last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Employees were decked out in their best pirate costumes. Guests enjoyed some drinks, food trucks, outdoor seating, and live music.

One of the organizers said having events like this again is great for everybody.

“It’s great to see people, it’s great to not have the masks on, everybody seems to be having a good time. And the winery kind of is family-themed, so when you come back, it’s nice to see customers you didn’t see last year,” said Christine Tiger, Retail Manager at Thousand Islands Winery.

The Bill Johnson’s Pirate Days celebration in Alexandria Bay was cancelled again this year. It is expected to be back next year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.