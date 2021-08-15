Ronald J. Para, 86, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Para passed away on Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ronald J. Para, age 86, of Washington Street, Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 9:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Interment will follow in the Foxwood Memorial Park. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Para passed away on Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Para is survived by his son, Michael and his wife, Laurie, of Kingwood, TX; his two daughters, Susan Tooley and her husband Mike, and Di Para all of Ogdensburg, NY; his five grandchildren, Emily, Andrew and Elizabeth Para and Shannon and Erin Tooley. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve Para and his wife Donna, Wayne Para, his sister, Linda Porter and her husband, Rich, and their families, all of Syracuse; niece Valerie Delarge and nephew Greg Lalonde, both of Ogdensburg. Mr. Para was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn, on December 22, 2006.

Mr. Para was born on October 3, 1934, the son of George and Irene Doe Para and Ralph and Mary Lalonde. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1953. Mr. Para served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958, and in the Navy Reserves from 1958 to 1962. He married Marilyn Lalonde on September 7, 1960, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Emile LaLonde officiating. Mr. Para worked for the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a therapy aide retiring in 1990 after 31 years.

Mr. Para enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, working on home projects with his children, golf, playing cards, and family game nights. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved watching their athletic games. He was an avid fan of women’s college basketball and softball.

Donations may be made in his memory to Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Paterson Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

