Two events rolled into one at the Thousand Islands Art, Craft, and Antique Festival

By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Jewelry, pottery, paintings and everything in between. It’s the inaugural Thousand Islands Art, Craft, and Antique Festival at Cerow Arena.

The craft show and antique show are typically split into two weekends. Both were cancelled last year because of COVID. This year, it’s combined into one event.

“We were packed all day yesterday. We had record numbers here for attendance,” said Leslie Rowland, Executive Director of the Thousand Islands Art Center.

Rowland says about 1,500 people showed up throughout the weekend. They came to see the roughly 80 booths.

One of them is Allman Promotions, they sell antiques. But for the owners, this show has extra meaning.

“This show is only an annual event, it’s over 50 years old and it’s actually the reason why we moved to Clayton 25 years ago,” said Stephen Allman of Allman Promotions.

Allman points out they have a wide range of antiques on display. Some date back to the 1800′s. A cow creamer he has goes back to the late 1700′s, and it costs thousands.

Other vendors are new to the game. Andrew Kane is with Feather in Flight Productions and he’s participating in his first art show in Clayton.

“I’m actually a banker by trade and I got back into photography when drones came out,” said Andrew Kane of Feather in Flight Productions.

Kane’s photography gained popularity after posting his photos on Facebook. Kane enjoys taking aerial shots, many of them in his photo book. After experiencing this weekend’s festival for the first time, Kane already has his eyes set on next year.

“That I’ve got to do it again. That is seriously my takeaway,” said Kane.

A long-standing Clayton tradition is finally back. It looks different than before, but it’s as strong as ever.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

