William K. Archer, 77, of Brownville, New York passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 14, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

William K. Archer, 77, of Brownville, New York passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 14, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - William K. Archer, 77, of Brownville, New York passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Bill was born on October 4, 1943 in Lowville, New York, the son of Kenneth and Louise Rich Archer. In 1945, the family moved to Batavia, N.Y.

In 1961, Bill graduated from Batavia High School and then attended and graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1965. In 1970, Bill attended SUNY Oswego, where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling. He then returned to SUNY Oswego in 1975 to receive his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration.

On March 27, 1967, Bill married Patricia Blossom.

From 1965 – 1968, Bill taught 6th grade at the Central Square Central School District and then became the Guidance Counselor for the West Genesee Central School District from 1968 – 1975. In 1975, Bill went to work at the General Brown Central School District where he held the positions of Assistant Elementary Principal, Elementary Principal, Special Education CSE Co-Chairman, Curriculum Director, Assistant Superintendent, and District Superintendent, a position that he held from 1992 – 2002. In 1992, the General Brown Board of Education named the new Brownville - Glen Park Elementary School the William K. Archer Building.

Bill was blessed to have a very happy life. He was happily married to Pat, a wonderful life partner, for many years and was the proud father of Brian and Kristin, who are both excellent parents and successful in their own careers. Bill was thankful for the rewarding career that he had in Education. He worked with many caring teachers and staff members, many dedicated Board of Education members, and had the privilege of working with and teaching many students throughout his career.

Bill was so very proud to have been a General Brown Lion. He had a wonderful retirement with Pat, with whom he enjoyed spoiling their grandchildren with. Bill and Pat loved to travel abroad, including many trips throughout Europe. While traveling, Bill also loved scuba diving throughout the Caribbean, which was highlighted by a diving expedition near the Galapagos Islands. He was also the co-founder/co-chairman of the Watertown Irish Festival for many years starting in the 1980′s.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pat; his son Brian (Vira) Archer and their son Jason; his daughter Kristin Sherburne and her children Kasie, Brodie, Hallie (fiancé David Vidrine), Chloie, Connel, Delanie, Michael, Collin, and Justen; his brother Phillip Archer; his sister Suzanne (Bill Smith) Benedict; his brother-in-law Stephen (Mary) Blossom; his brother-in-law Paul (Diane) Blossom; and many nieces and nephews. He was also especially proud to be a great grandfather to Archer Vidrine.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral home, Dexter

A Celebration of Life will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the North Country Community Foundation/William K. Archer Scholarship.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.