Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.(Zabi Karimi | AP / Zabi Karimi)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
7 News will carry the president’s address live on WWNY. It’s scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is returning to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan.

This, as the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport Monday as thousands tried to flee Afghanistan a day after the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak to the nation.

It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

Senior U.S. military officials say the chaos at the airport left seven people dead Monday, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.

